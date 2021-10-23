Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Popular in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.50 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

