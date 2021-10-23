PPG Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.75. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

