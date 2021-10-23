PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.