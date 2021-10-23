PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSK. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.66.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$15.83.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

