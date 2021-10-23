Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $596.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

