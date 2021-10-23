Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.63.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.