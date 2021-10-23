Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $374.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

