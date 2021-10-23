Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

