Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.