Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRI stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

