Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $376,111.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00086787 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021352 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,782,410,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,320,069 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

