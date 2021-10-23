Propy Price Tops $2.24 on Top Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Propy has traded up 92.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003644 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $158.36 million and $1.84 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00204622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00102714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

