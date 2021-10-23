ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

