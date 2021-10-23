Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.35. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The company has a market cap of £901.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.21.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.