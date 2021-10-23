Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 6,497 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $9,725,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

