Prudential PLC Buys New Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

