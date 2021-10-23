Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,555,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,202,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 210,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

