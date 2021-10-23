Prudential PLC Sells 10,665 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.