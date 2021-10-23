Prudential PLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.28 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.