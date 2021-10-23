Prudential PLC Sells 80,850 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

