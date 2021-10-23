PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 3,407 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PUBM opened at $26.51 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.63.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

