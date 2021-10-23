Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.90 Million

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post $198.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.60 million and the lowest is $188.15 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $825.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.70 million to $837.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.50 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 966,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 226.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,788,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $17,912,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

