PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 42.9% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $292,461.99 and $3,763.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,518.81 or 1.00107183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00058034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00651975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001648 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.