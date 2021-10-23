Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

