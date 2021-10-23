Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DK. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Delek US by 16.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

