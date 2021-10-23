Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.
Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Delek US by 16.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
