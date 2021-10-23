Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $178.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.92. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.