Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Increased by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after buying an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.