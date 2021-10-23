Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

MFC stock opened at C$25.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.10. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,039.22. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

