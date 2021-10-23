Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

APA stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 68.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of APA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $14,112,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

