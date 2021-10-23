Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of D opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

