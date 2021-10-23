Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for eHealth, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for eHealth in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95).

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

