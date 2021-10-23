Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

