Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of PRPL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

