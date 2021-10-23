Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PRPL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
