Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMX. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

