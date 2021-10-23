Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

