Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Cut by Piper Sandler

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.67 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.97 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after acquiring an additional 892,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after acquiring an additional 595,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.