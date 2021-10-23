Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,424,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

