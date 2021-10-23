Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $116.71 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

