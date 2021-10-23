Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

VCTR opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

