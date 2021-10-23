QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in QAD were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $11,555,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 8,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.