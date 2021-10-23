Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $220.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.85.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $168.01 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

