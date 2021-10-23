Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $229.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average is $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

