Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.