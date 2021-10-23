Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,986,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $187,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.94 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

