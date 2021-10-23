Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.60. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

