Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $41.99 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

