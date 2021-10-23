Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of QSI stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
