Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $15,455,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $49,632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at $16,012,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

