Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 20,300 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

NYSE MCW opened at $18.31 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

