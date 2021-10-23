Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,422 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $463,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $133.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $134.26.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

