Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 399,099 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.35 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

